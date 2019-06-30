Wantaway Manchester United man to hold showdown talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will discuss his future with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next week, report The Sun.

The France international has grown disillusioned with life at Old Trafford and wants to leave this summer.

Real Madrid and Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation as they each consider making a bid.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has told Pogba that he will not be allowed to depart.

But the player hopes that making a personal plea to Solskjaer will help smooth his exit three years on from his return to the club.

United signed Pogba for £89m in 2016 and will demand at least £120m for the World Cup winner.

READ MORE

Ranked! The most expensive uncapped players in the world

5 things I want to see at Manchester United in 2019/20