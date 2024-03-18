Euro 2024: Everything you need to know about the little car

Denmark players in a huddle ahead of their match against England at Euro 2020 as the Volkswagen remote control car brings the match ball onto the pitch in the foreground.

Remember that little remote control car that sometimes came onto the pitch with the ball at Euro 2020?

It first appeared ahead of the opening match between Italy and Turkey on June 11, driving onto the pitch with the match ball to get the tournament underway.

After that, it was not seen for a while, but returned for the semi-final between Italy and Spain on July 6, with the introduction of a new Adidas ball.

The Volkswagen remote control car brings the match ball onto the pitch ahead of the Euro 2020 semi-final between Italy and Spain in July 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was there again the following day as England took on Denmark in the second semi-final at Wembley.

And for the final between England and Italy on July 11, it was back – in a special rainbow design to promote respect and inclusion.

There was an accompanying campaign on social media run by Volkswagen UK, with the German car manufacturer trending minutes after the car's appearances, and a compilation video showing the small vehicle's "best bits" from Euro 2020.

It became an Internet sensation and after the success of Tiny Football Car, Volkswagen introduced Tiny Buzz at the Women's EURO 2022 tournament.

"Tiny Buzz picked up where Tiny Football Car left off, delivering the ball to players on the pitch at key matches throughout the tournament, and documenting her experience on social media at the same time," Volkswagen said.

"Our core goal was to increase visibility and engagement for the Volkswagen brand during this important sporting sponsorship. Underpinned by a wider brand ambition to grow likeability and increase unaided awareness."

Volkswagen's Tiny Buzz car with the match ball ahead of England versus Austria at the women's Euro 2022 in Manchester in July 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Content was created on the same Twitter (now X) and TikTok accounts, with both cars having their own sign-off "so they could interact with each other and with fans" and create conversations.

Sadly for fans of the tiny car, Volkswagen have not renewed their sponsorship agreement with UEFA and instead, electric car manufacturer BYD have signed up as official mobility partners for Euro 2024.

As well as providing cars to Euro 2024 stakeholders, BYD will showcase its latest models at selected venues across the tournament. The brand will also contribute to UEFA’s goal of organising the most sustainable Euros to date.

There has been no mention of a tiny car, though. But it hasn't been ruled out to make an appearance just yet.

