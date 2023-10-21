WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores superb free-kick for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a superb free-kick to give Al-Nassr victory over Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

With the scores level, the Portuguese stepped up and curled a right-footed shot into the top corner from almost 30 yards out to seal a 2-1 win.

Former Tottenham winger George-Kevin N'Koudou gave Damac the lead in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Ronaldo then stepped aside for Anderson Talisca to take a free-kick seven minutes into the second period, with the Brazilian curling in a left-footed shot inside the post.

Four minutes later, Cristiano curled home with a free-kick of his own to score his 12th goal of the season in all competitions.

The Portuguese has scored in all but two games this term and now has 860 career goals: 733 at club level and 127 for Portugal.

During the recent international break, Cristiano netted twice against both Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to extend his record tally for Portugal, with Euro 2024 qualifiers versus Liechtenstein and Iceland to come in November.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Next up for Ronaldo's side is an AFC Champions League clash against Al-Duhail.

