WATCH: Did Kieran Trippier inject himself on the pitch during England vs Serbia? Social media clip has fans speculating

Kieran Trippier of England during the UEFA EURO 2024 group C match between Serbia and England

England’s Kieran Trippier was part of what ended up being something of a gritty defensive performance in Sunday night’s 1-0 win over Serbia at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions got their tournament off to a perfect start as they capitalised on a bright opening spell when Jude Bellingham headed home after just 13 minutes.

But the match soon turned into a tight, attritional affair that saw Gareth Southgate’s men pinned back in their own half for long stretches, particularly in the second half.

As expected, Newcastle United defender Trippier played in the left-back position while Luke Shaw continues to work back to full fitness and put in a solid showing against a physical Serbian side.

There were concerns when the 33-year-old went down needing treatment late in the second half and Southgate admitted post-match that the former Burnley and Atletico Madrid man was just suffering from cramp, his treatment did produce something of a talking point on social media.

X user Neil Macfarlane, shared a video of Trippier stretching out his leg on an advertising board, as he was handed an object.

That’s not Trippier giving himself a sneaky injection is it? Not be a grass, but @wada_ama 👀 pic.twitter.com/gfSQeYGsGgJune 16, 2024

“That’s not Trippier giving himself a sneaky injection is it?” they speculated in the caption accompanying the clip, shared by the fan, who eveb tagged in the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Naturally, the replies came flooding in, with plenty of pointing out that Trippier looked to be holding an energy drink in a pouch, plus an energy bar, the usual remedy a player would take on board after suffering from cramp.

Eagle-eyed tweeters will have no doubt noticed the user’s Scotland flag in his bio, which perhaps helps explain the mischievous post.

Trippier will now be looking to keep his place in Southgate’s starting XI when England take on Denmark on Thursday amid lingering doubts over Luke Shaw’s status.

