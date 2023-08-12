WATCH: Ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy makes HOWLER on Saudi debut

Life after Chelsea for Edouard Mendy got off to an awkward start as the goalkeeper produced an embarrassing gaffe on his Al-Ahli debut.

Mendy lined up between the sticks for his new side’s Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Hazm on Friday night.

Back in the top flight after a season away, Al-Ahli kicked off with a 3-1 win – but their new number one won’t want to see the goal he conceded again.

Five minutes into the second half in Jeddah, with Matthias Jaissle’s team already 2-0 up through a brace from another summer signing, former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino, Mendy received the ball in his box and played a first-time pass straight back out – to Al-Hazm frontman Vina, who proceeded to lob the 31-year-old from long range.

‌🎥 هدف الحزم الأول ⚽️ فينسيوس سوزا #️⃣ #الأهلي_الحزم#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/d6QCwQbjkWAugust 11, 2023 See more

Firmino went on to complete his hat-trick midway through the second half, restoring Al-Ahli’s two-goal cushion.

But it’s hard to glaze over Mendy’s error – which was all too reminiscent of some of the mistakes he made in possession at Chelsea.

Perhaps that’s why the Blues were seemingly only too willing to part with the Senegal international this summer, just three years after he joined from Rennes.

As for who will start the 2023/24 campaign in goal for Chelsea, that remains to be seen, with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino having a choice between Kepa Arrizabalaga – who himself has been linked with a move to PSG – and latest signing Robert Sanchez.

READ MORE

SEASON PREVIEW 2023/24: How every Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two club will fare this term

FPL TIPS 3 players you should use as an alternative to Erling Haaland as captain

QUIZ! Can you tell us the 25 sponsors that were on these shirts?