Watch Fulham vs London City Lionesses: Live streams for Women's FA Cup tie

Fulham look to cause an upset this weekend

Watch Fulham vs London City Lionesses to see two rivals battling it out in the fourth round of the Women's FA Cup, with free live streams available as well as the ability to watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Read more WSL season so far

If Fulham come out with a win, it will be a classic cup upset as they are in a lower league than Championship club London City Lionesses. Fulham play in London and South East Women's Regional Football League.

Fulham vs London City Lionesses will be played at Craven Cottage in London, with kick-off scheduled for 12pm GMT / 7am ET on Sunday 12 January.

Read on to find out how to watch Fulham vs London City Lionesses live streams wherever you are in the world.

Fulham vs London City Lionesses FREE live streams

In the UK, the BBC will be showing Fulham vs London City Lionesses online for free on BBC iPlayer and on the BBC Sport website and app.

There will also be a free live stream on the FA's streaming service, FA Player, and on the Women's FA Cup YouTube channel, although these will be widely geo-restricted. Likewise, BBC iPlayer is only available within the UK.

Out of the country? You can still watch your usual streams using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Fulham v London City Lionesses from anywhere

Geo-restrictions mean you will be blocked if you try to access from abroad, but fortunately, there is a solution: a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network - to give it its full name - makes your device appear as if its in a different location, so you can unlock your usual streaming services when you're out of the country. It's handy for watching the football when abroad, and the software also comes with a host of privacy benefits on top.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar reckon NordVPN is the best provider out there.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Fulham v London City Lionesses preview

London City Lionesses will be bidding for silverware this season (Image credit: Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

London City Lionesses will be favourites to come away with the victory, particularly after the investment new owner Michelle Kang has ploughed into the side.

The club have seen huge stars sign for the club including Sweden international Kosovare Asllani.

As well as FA Cup glory, the Championship club will be bidding for Women's Super League promotion this season.

They are currently third in the second division but are only a point behind leaders Birmingham City.

Fulham will fight to spoil their party though and they will want bragging rights over their London rival.

Despite Fulham's attempts, FourFourTwo predicts the visitors will come away with a 2-0 win.