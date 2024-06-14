WATCH: Germany DESTROYING 10-man Scotland in Euro 2024 opener

Euro 2024 has started with a bang – but Scotland are on the wrong side of a Germany hiding.

There were no complaints from Ryan Porteous, who was dismissed on the brink of half-time for a two-footed lunge in the six-yard box on Ilkay Gundogan. Kai Havertz stepped up for Die Mannschaft, dispatching with ease.

It's a long way back.

A horror tackle from Ryan Porteous sees him red carded 🔴The opening game of #Euro2024 is slowly turning into a nightmare for Scotland pic.twitter.com/p6MLpx02QSJune 14, 2024

Scottish fans may have descended in their tens of thousands on Munich, even drowning out their hosts on kick-off with their booing of every time Germany touched the ball – but it was Die Mannschaft who started like a house on fire, scoring two early goals via their dynamic young No.10s behind Kai Havertz.

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz opened the scoring at Euro 2024 with a drive that Scottish goalkeeper Angus Gunn perhaps could have done better to get a hand to, before Jamal Musiala almost blew the net off with a strike to double the lead not long after. The Germans were even given a penalty by referee Clement Turpin – which was later overturned when it was deemed to be outside the area.

This is Scotland’s second European Championship in a row, following Euro 2020.

