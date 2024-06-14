WATCH! Has Jamal Musiala scored Euro 2024's best goal ALREADY?

Germany's Jamal Musiala has ignited Euro 2024 with a rocket

Euro 2024 has opened with a bang – and two goals from Germany already.

But while Florian Wirtz's first was measured and cool, Jamal Musiala's was an absolute thunderstrike.

