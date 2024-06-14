WATCH! Has Jamal Musiala scored Euro 2024's best goal ALREADY?

Euro 2024 has opened with a bang – and two goals from Germany already.

But while Florian Wirtz's first was measured and cool, Jamal Musiala's was an absolute thunderstrike.

The best goal of the tournament so far?

Germany have been waiting almost two decades to host another international tournament – and were greeted by boos at their big occasion in the opening moments by thousands of Scotland fans.

The Tartan Army descended on Munich in their droves, with an estimated 150,000 Scots arriving for their first international tournament game outside of Scotland since 1998 – almost outnumbering the German fans inside the Allianz Arena. Despite a lacklustre opening ceremony, the noise levels rose considerably for the national anthems, with both sets of fans raising the roof in song.

This is Scotland’s second European Championship in a row, following Euro 2020.

