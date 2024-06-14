Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Germany v Scotland?

Andy Robertson captained the country vs Finland in this month's warm-up game

Who is the referee, the video assistant referee (VAR) and who are the assistant referees for Germany vs Scotland at Euro 2024?

The wait is almost over for the Tartan Army as their Euro 2024 campaign kicks off on Friday night in Munich against hosts Germany.

It is a daunting match-up for Steve Clarke's men as they begin their bid to qualify for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time.

They could certainly do with some good officiating to help them in their cause against the host nation, so who will be in charge at the Allianz Arena?

Read on to find out full details of the team of officials for Germany v Scotland. You can also find out how to watch all the action, or discover more about all the referees at the tournament.

VIDEO: Why teams should fear Scotland at Euro 2024 - Tactical preview

Who is the referee for Germany vs Scotland at Euro 2024?

Clement Turpin of France will referee the opening game of Euro 2024 between Germany and Scotland in Munich.

A member of UEFA’s elite group since 2012, Leandro Trossard lookalike Turpin brings plenty of experience to Germany.

At club level, he has refereed the 2021 Europa League final between Villarreal and Manchester United, plus the 2022 Champions League final when Liverpool took on Real Madrid.

Turpin has been handed the opening game of Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

This will be Turpin's fifth major international tournament, with the 41-year-old having gone to the past two Euros and World Cups.

Nicolas Danos and Benjamin Pages have been selected as Turpin's assistants and will run the lines on Friday night.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Germany vs Scotland?

Letexier will be the fourth official for Germany vs Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Completing an all-French officiating team, Francois Letexier was named fourth official with Jerome Brisard taking on VAR duties.

One of the youngest referees at the tournament, the 35-year-old Letexier will make his senior tournament debut at Euro 2024 and has also been called up to the Paris Olympics later this summer.

He took charge of the UEFA Super Cup between Manchester City and Sevilla earlier this season and combines his refereeing with part-time work as a court bailiff.

In October 2022 he received death threats following a fiery clash between Nice and Nantes.

Brisard began officiating in Ligue 2 before being promoted to the French top division in 2017. He was added to the FIFA referees list in 2018 and was a VAR for Euro 2020.

