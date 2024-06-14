WATCH! Euro 2024 begins with a likely first goalscorer
Euro 2024 is up and running, as Germany open the scoring with Florian Wirtz
Germany made the perfect start to Euro 2024, taking the lead against Scotland inside 10 minutes.
Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz continued his stunning season, unleashing a shot from the edge of the box which Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn could only tip onto the post and watch creep over the line.
It was the perfect start for Germany, who are looking to make their mark at Euro 2024 after failing to go beyond the last 16 of any of the last three major tournaments, crashing out at the group stage of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
Wirtz makes history
In breaking the deadlock, Florian Wirtz became Germany's youngest ever goalscorer at a European Championship.
It was just the second international goal for the 21-year-old playmaker, who played a pivotal role in Leverkusen's unbeaten 2023/24 Bundesliga title triumph under Xabi Alonso.
Florian Wirtz carries his club form into #Euro2024! 🔥It's a fantastic finish for the first goal of the tournament ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/efafEgEkYsJune 14, 2024
