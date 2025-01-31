WATCH: How to fix Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are facing a crisis.

Sitting 15th in the Premier League and only eight points above the relegation zone, the club’s struggles are the result of years of inconsistency, mismanagement, and a psychological fragility that has become all too familiar.

The question for Spurs fans is whether this decline can be reversed — and if so, where the solutions should begin...

What can Tottenham do to turn around their recent misfortunes?

Ange Postecoglou has not seen his side win a Premier League in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A key issue lies in leadership. Chairman Daniel Levy has been at the helm since 2001, transforming Spurs into a financial powerhouse valued at approximately £2.5-3 billion. While the club boasts a world-class stadium and strong commercial success, its footballing strategy has been far less consistent.

Levy’s managerial appointments have fluctuated wildly, from attacking coaches like Harry Redknapp and Mauricio Pochettino to more pragmatic figures such as José Mourinho and Antonio Conte. This lack of continuity has hindered long-term progress, particularly when compared to the sustained strategies at clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool.

Son Heung-min has had a disappointing season in front of goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Tottenham to regain stability, Levy must focus on the financial side while delegating footballing decisions to a sporting director with a clear long-term vision. Despite the team’s struggles, there are reasons to believe Ange Postecoglou could be the right manager to turn things around.

Tottenham have outscored Arsenal, won convincingly at Manchester City, and remain competitive in the Carabao Cup and Europa League. However, their Premier League form is cause for concern, largely due to a combination of an injury crisis and tactical rigidity.

The club has been without several key players, including Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, and Pape Matar Sarr. These absences have forced makeshift lineups and put immense strain on those who remain available. A more robust squad with better depth would help mitigate these disruptions in the future.

Tactically, Postecoglou’s commitment to an aggressive high-line and attacking football is commendable but has also left Spurs vulnerable. The defeat to Chelsea, where Spurs continued to push forward despite being reduced to nine men, demonstrated the risks of an inflexible approach.

Spurs have lacked big names in their squad this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even managers like Pep Guardiola, known for their philosophies, adapt when necessary. Postecoglou must be willing to do the same, making pragmatic adjustments rather than adhering to a rigid system at all costs. Beyond tactics and injuries, the biggest challenge facing Tottenham is its mentality.

The team has long struggled with inconsistency under pressure, and while winning a trophy would help shift perceptions, true change must come from a broader cultural transformation within the squad. Under Pochettino, the team showed resilience and belief – something they must rediscover.

Spurs were most consistent under Mauricio Pochettino (Image credit: Jonathan Brady)

Recruitment should prioritize players with strong leadership qualities and a winning mindset. For Tottenham to move forward, several key changes are necessary. Levy must relinquish control over footballing matters and allow a sporting director to implement a defined strategy.

Postecoglou should remain in charge but with greater tactical flexibility. Squad depth must improve to better withstand injury crises, and a cultural shift is needed to instil a sense of resilience and confidence.

With these adjustments, there is no reason Spurs cannot recover. However, the club must commit to a long-term vision rather than continually seeking short-term fixes. The path to success is clear – it’s now a question of whether Tottenham is ready to take it.