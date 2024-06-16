WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores first England goal of Euro 2024 against Serbia

By
published

Jude Bellingham got onto the end of a deflected Bukayo Saka cross to head England in front against Serbia at Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for England against Serbia at Euro 2024.
Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for England against Serbia at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jude Bellingham's header provided England with their first goal of Euro 2024 early on in their opening group stage game against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate named an attack-minded line-up with Harry Kane supported by Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, with John Stones stepping out of defence to join Declan Rice in central midfield, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to push forward as well.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.