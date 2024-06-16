WATCH: Jude Bellingham scores first England goal of Euro 2024 against Serbia

Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring for England against Serbia at Euro 2024.

Jude Bellingham's header provided England with their first goal of Euro 2024 early on in their opening group stage game against Serbia.

Gareth Southgate named an attack-minded line-up with Harry Kane supported by Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, with John Stones stepping out of defence to join Declan Rice in central midfield, allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to push forward as well.

That paid off as England took the lead in the 13th minute to get their Euro 2024 campaign off to an ideal start - Bellingham being the first man to get his name on the scoresheet for the Three Lions this summer.

WHAT A START FOR ENGLAND! 💥Jude Bellingham heads the Three Lions ahead 🔥

Jude Bellingham header gives England lead over Serbia

At the end of a long passing move, Saka got in behind the Serbia left-back off Kyle Walker's ball and put in a deflected cross that the Real Madrid man met superbly with a powerful header.

That marks Bellingham's fourth goal in an England shirt and his second at a major tournament after he also opened the scoring in a 6-2 rout of Iran at the 2022 World Cup.

England are among the favourites to go the whole way out in Germany this summer having reached the final at the last edition of the Euros.

Italy ran out triumphant on that occasion at Wembley, however, winning a penalty shootout after the two sides could not be separated in 120 minutes of play.

Serbia have not appeared at a European Championships since gaining full independence but did feature in the group stages the World Cup in 2010, 2018 and 2022.

