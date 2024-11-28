Watch Premier League 3pm kick-offs on Peacock for just $19.99 annually with this Black Friday mega-deal
Peacock TV are offering a 76% discount on their streaming service to watch the Premier League - and it's available to users in the UK
Watching Premier League matches that kick-off at 3pm on Saturday in the UK has been made a whole lot easier, thanks to Peacock's mega Black Friday deal.
Offering a 75 per cent discount on its streaming service, watching Premier League games has never been easier with Peacock TV. All you need to use alongside it is a VPN (more on that later). It's undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday football deals I've spotted so far - and I've trawled through a lot of deals...
I love watching the Premier League, but absolutely hate having to miss 3pm games. Fortunately, Peacock's Black Friday saving of $60 ensures that things are a whole lot cheaper - freeing up a little more cash to use a VPN and watch the games.
Peacock showcases the vast majority of Premier League 3pm games on a Saturday, while UK broadcasters aren't allowed to show any of those matches due to the 3pm blackout.
However, if a UK-based supporter is keen on watching Newcastle's trip to Crystal Palace this coming Saturday, it can actually be made possible through the simple combination of a Peacock TV subscription and a VPN.
VPNs legally allow users to set their location wherever they want in the world - meaning you don't have to risk using illegal Reddit streams anymore. So, this UK-based Premier League viewers can take advantage of the Peacock TV deal (remember the $20-a-year deal) when used in combination with a VPN, because they'll be able to set their device's location to the US when Premier League games kick-off at 3pm on Saturdays. It really is a no-brainer.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, but FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar are big fans of NordVPN. Fortunately, NordVPN also has an incredible Black Friday deal on as well, perfect for keeping up with all of the football.
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
