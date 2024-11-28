Watch Premier League 3pm kick-offs on Peacock for just $19.99 annually with this Black Friday mega-deal

Watching Premier League matches that kick-off at 3pm on Saturday in the UK has been made a whole lot easier, thanks to Peacock's mega Black Friday deal.

Offering a 75 per cent discount on its streaming service, watching Premier League games has never been easier with Peacock TV. All you need to use alongside it is a VPN (more on that later). It's undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday football deals I've spotted so far - and I've trawled through a lot of deals...

Peacock showcases the vast majority of Premier League 3pm games on a Saturday, while UK broadcasters aren't allowed to show any of those matches due to the 3pm blackout.

However, if a UK-based supporter is keen on watching Newcastle's trip to Crystal Palace this coming Saturday, it can actually be made possible through the simple combination of a Peacock TV subscription and a VPN.

VPNs legally allow users to set their location wherever they want in the world - meaning you don't have to risk using illegal Reddit streams anymore. So, this UK-based Premier League viewers can take advantage of the Peacock TV deal (remember the $20-a-year deal) when used in combination with a VPN, because they'll be able to set their device's location to the US when Premier League games kick-off at 3pm on Saturdays. It really is a no-brainer.

There are plenty of good-value options out there for VPNs.