Watch: SA youngster Khanya Leshabela makes EPL debut for Leicester
South African midfielder Khanya Leshabela made his official first-team debut in the Premier League for Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.
The 21-year-old was named on the bench but came on in the 81st minute to replace Ayoze Perez during their 5-0 hammering of Sheffield United.
WATCH: Khanya Leshabela makes his debut in the Premier League
Seeing Thakgalo Khanya Leshabela 🇿🇦 finally making his first team debut for Leicester City reminds me of @PrinceSobayeniPrince has been punting him for yearsI hope he really has a great career 🙌🏽#PremierLeague #LEISHUpic.twitter.com/IunP8rELTSMarch 14, 2021
