Watch: SA youngster Khanya Leshabela makes EPL debut for Leicester

South African midfielder Khanya Leshabela made his official first-team debut in the Premier League for Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

The 21-year-old was named on the bench but came on in the 81st minute to replace Ayoze Perez during their 5-0 hammering of Sheffield United.

WATCH: Khanya Leshabela makes his debut in the Premier League

