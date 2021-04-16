Watch: Zinnbauer admits Sundowns were just too good in Nedbank Cup clash

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer admitted that Mamelodi Sundowns were the better side following their Nedbank Cup quarter-final match on Thursday evening. View the German’s post-match thoughts here.

The Brazilians dominate the second half of their Nedbank Cup encounter as they netted three goals to earn a 4-1 win after heading into the break level at 1-1.

Speaking after the game Zinnbauer admitted that his side didn’t take their chances in the game and were punished by a very good team

"Yeah, disappointed, it's clear the result looks not 100 percent the game but it was not enough today you can win this game," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"In the first-half, ten, 20 minutes were completely out of the game, we were not in, then we get the goal, then maybe it was a wake up call, we came closer to our goals, then we scored.

"Then we had two chances to score [but] we had unluck, second-half the same, we come out, we were not in [the game], then we concede and then you play all or nothing."

The German tactician, who is in his first full season as Pirates coach, lauded the reigning PSL and Nedbank Cup champions Sundowns as a team with top players.

"You have to manage the game more in offence and you step out of the defence line and you have to try to score, we did but we did not the 100 percent responsibility that we can score," he said.

"We had a little bit of unluck, but then you get the counter-attack, Sundowns too good, honestly they have top players on the field, they play very well in the [Caf] Champions League, they play very well in the league.

Watch the full interview here: