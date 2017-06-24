Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby

Watford have completed the signing of England Under-21 international Will Hughes for an undisclosed fee from Derby County.

Hughes has long been the focus of Premier League attention since making his Derby debut at the age of 16, but it is Watford who have finally lured him away.

The creative midfielder has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road and will complete a medical following England's involvement in the European Under-21 Championship.

Over his six years in the Derby first team Hughes racked up 187 appearances for the Championship club and was pivotal as they made the play-off final under Steve McClaren in 2013-14.

Hughes was unable to inspire the Rams to the Premier League, though, and will now get to ply his trade in the top flight with the Hornets.

OFFICIAL: is delighted to confirm the signing of England Under-21 midfielder Will Hughes from Derby County on a five-year deal. June 24, 2017

Derby revealed that, along with the fee for Hughes, they have agreed a sell-on agreement with Watford.