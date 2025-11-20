Is Marc Guehi injured this weekend? Premier League injury news
The Crystal Palace captain missed his side's draw with Brighton before pulling out of England duty with a foot injury.
Marc Guehi suffered a foot injury in Crystal Palace’s Conference League win over AZ Alkmaar on 6 November and was forced to withdraw from England duty.
The Crystal Palace captain, who has become a regular for his country in recent years, sat out the Eagles’ 0-0 draw with Brighton three days later having sustained a heavy bone bruise that left him in such pain he was unable to sleep afterwards according to his manager Oliver Glasner.
Guehi did join Thomas Tuchel’s camp but it was quickly decided he would return to his club to continue his rehabilitation with the hope he will be fit for the Premier League trip to Wolves on Saturday.
Marc Guehi's return would be a big boost for Crystal Palace ahead of Molineux trip
After his side’s stalemate with rivals Brighton, Glasner offered a return timeline for his star defender, stating that “maybe in 10-14 days hopefully he can return to training and be available again."
That would indicate the 25-year-old will be fit for the resumption of the club season but it is still unclear whether the Palace boss will take any risks given Guehi was on crutches in the days after the injury.
Guehi is out of contract in the summer and set to depart Selhurst Park in the summer with Liverpool his most likely destination having come incredibly close to joining Arne Slot’s on deadline day back in August.
Regardless, the defender has continued to captain Palace and performed to his now-usual high levels and will hope to be 100% for the clash with the rock-bottom side at Molineux this weekend.
