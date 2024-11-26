'We can eat at my hotel' Jose Mourinho discusses the possibilty of Cristiano Ronaldo coming to Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong in Saudi Arabia, with seven goals in 10 Pro League appearances for Al Nassr so far this season. The 39-year-old was on target again last weekend in a 2-1 defeat to Al Qadasiya, and scored a brace for Portugal against Poland in the UEFA Nations League during the international break.

Ronaldo will be 40 in February, but there is no suggestion of his imminent retirement. Instead, it seems likely that he will be looking to extend his career beyond the summer, with his contract at Al Nassr set to expire in June.

There will be plenty of suitors for a player who brings far more than just goal scoring to his clubs. His profile and reputation means any club will benefit from more attention and more interest, valuable commodities in the modern game.

Mourinho dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo speculation

Jose Mourinho has laughed off talk of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Fenerbahce (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fenerbahce are one of the clubs to have been linked with Ronaldo. Given the connections between manager Jose Mourinho and the ex-Real Madrid forward, that is hardly surprising.

But Mourinho has dismissed any suggestion that a deal could be possible, calling such rumours “ridiculous”.

Mourinho coached Ronaldo at Real Madrid (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

“News about Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce is ridiculous,” Mourinho told reporters. “Cristiano might come to Istanbul to eat because it’s right in the middle of the road between Saudi and Portugal. Or maybe he’ll come see his old friend Jose, we can eat at my hotel!”

“The people that are writing this don’t know what they are writing, or they are happy to write bull****, because it’s totally bull****. And if there is any player that comes to Fenerbahce in January it has to be very good.”

Ronaldo could yet remain in Saudi Arabia, with Fabrizio Romano claiming a new contract at Al Nassr is still a possibility.

“Sources at Al-Nassr and sources close to the Saudi Premier League believe that Ronaldo will continue there [beyond 2025]. They believe there is a very good chance," Romano said on his YouTube channel . “It’s not done yet, but there are discussions to extend the contract.”

In even more absurd transfer news, there has been talk of Ronaldo making the switch to League One Wrexham, a rumour far more ridiculous than anything Mourinho might have read.

Whatever Ronaldo decides to do in the summer, it will inevitably generate plenty of discussion and further speculation.