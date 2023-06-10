'We didn't have the usual midfielder': Sergio Aguero reflects on Champions League final defeat against Chelsea in 2021

Ahead of Manchester City playing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday, Sergio Aguero has reflected on the final Pep Guardiola's side lost two years ago against Chelsea.

Guardiola was criticised after the game, with people questioning his decision to not start with either Rodri or Fernandinho despite playing the entirety of the season with a defensive midfielder.

Aguero says that Pep realised his mistake early on in the game, though, rectifying the mistake. By that time, however, it was too late and Chelsea shut up shop having gone 1-0 ahead through Kai Havertz.

"Pep is very clear about what he wants and in that he is consistent, something that has merit because it means that he believes in what he does," Aguero told Stake.com. "We didn't go out onto the field with the usual midfielder but afterwards Pep made the adjustments and we were in the game. But we couldn't break the Chelsea defence and unfortunately we couldn't win the Champions League.

"We were very excited to be able to win our first Champions League. But it was not to be. They were able to score a goal and it was difficult for us to convert. In short, it is football. And these things happen. Of course we would have liked another result. It was a disappointment but I'm sure it adds up as an experience and that it will be useful for everything to come."

The Argentine striker didn't start that night, with Guardiola preferring a false nine rather than him or Gabriel Jesus up top. Both players eventually came off the bench, but by that time it was too late for the pair to affect the game.

"I had not been a starter, so coming off the bench was not a surprise. My colleagues had been doing very well. Of course, I would have liked to be able to help the team more and end my cycle at the club with a more accomplished and important goal."

Looking ahead to Saturday's game against Inter, Aguero doesn't expect his former boss to alter too many things. After all, City are chasing the treble and in the position they are due to the quality tactics he has already employed.

"I suppose that the formation that he has been putting on the field will not change," Aguero added. "It will be necessary to see how the players arrive that day, if any have physical problems.

"But from what I've seen, in the most important events, Pep has put up a similar eleven. With three centre-backs, Stones joining midfield near Rodri, with Gundo and Kevin moving up and down the attacking front, Bernardo and Grealish wide open on the wings and Haaland at centre-forward.

"In any case, as I said, it will be necessary to see how they are physically and if Pep does not opt for any modification."