Weather hits British football as Celtic v Hamilton postponed

Saturday's match between Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and Hamilton Academicals at Celtic Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy overnight rain in the Glasgow area resulted in a 9.30 GMT pitch inspection, and Celtic posted on their official Twitter account to confirm that the match would not take place.

They tweeted: "Following a pitch inspection at Celtic Park this morning by referee Craig Thomason, Celtic's game against Hamilton Accies is off."