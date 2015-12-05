Weather hits British football as Celtic v Hamilton postponed
Celtic's Scottish Premier League game with Hamilton Academicals will not take place after heavy overnight rain left Celtic Park waterlogged.
Saturday's match between Scottish Premiership champions Celtic and Hamilton Academicals at Celtic Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Heavy overnight rain in the Glasgow area resulted in a 9.30 GMT pitch inspection, and Celtic posted on their official Twitter account to confirm that the match would not take place.
They tweeted: "Following a pitch inspection at Celtic Park this morning by referee Craig Thomason, Celtic's game against Hamilton Accies is off."
