‘We’re smiling again’ – Mohamed Elyounoussi says Celtic have overcome troubles

Mohamed Elyounoussi wants Celtic to keep on the winning track as they emerge from a turbulent time.

Neil Lennon resigned as manager last month in the wake of a shock 1-0 defeat at Ross County which cemented Old Firm rivals Rangers’ Scottish Premiership title bid, with the Light Blues now only four points away from their first championship in 10 years.

Assistant John Kennedy began his tenure as interim Hoops boss with a 1-0 home win over Aberdeen last Saturday and Elyounoussi is looking to keep the feel-good factor at Parkhead.

Ahead of the match against Dundee United at Tayside on Sunday, the Norway international spoke about the period of transition.

He said: “I wouldn’t say much has changed at training. We still work hard on the training pitch.

“Kendo (Kennedy) has been doing a really good job, there’s a lot of positivity and the boys are smiling again after a period of uncertainty.

“He’s not changed much, he’s come in with his ideas for new things but not much.

“There’s a lot of positivity, we’ve had a good week of training and we’re looking forward to the game on Sunday.

“We take one game at a time. Winning the remaining games is our goal and we take it from there.

“We can always improve and learn from the past and improve for the next one. There are still a lot of points to play for and we go into every game to win it.”