West Brom sign Rondon in record deal

Salomon Rondon has joined West Brom from Zenit on a four-year deal, after the Premier League club broke their transfer record to secure his signature for a fee in the region of £12million.

The Venezuela international arrives from Russia having passed a medical and obtained international clearance.

Rondon's fee exceeds the £10m West Brom paid Dynamo Kiev for Brown Ideye in July last year, and moves to the Hawthorns having netted 13 goals in 26 Russian Premier League appearances last season.

"I am very happy to be here," said Rondon, who will not feature against Manchester City on Monday but is in line to make his debut at Watford at the weekend.

"This is a new opportunity in my career. I can't wait to be with the other players and to play.

"The club showed a lot of interest in me, that's what is important for a player, what you take into account, and there are expectations of me."

Prior to joining Zenit, Rondon played for Malaga in La Liga and Rubin Kazan.

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis added: "He's got a fantastic goalscoring record in some of the top leagues in Europe and for his country.

"He's 25 years of age and still to fulfil his full potential. We hope he hits the ground running, of course, but understand it might take him time to settle. I'm sure our fans will help him and get behind him.

"But we feel with age on his side and the prices English clubs are asking for their players, it's a deal worth doing.

"He comes highly recommended. I have spoken to Manuel [Pellegrini, Rondon's former boss at Malaga] and AVB [Zenit coach Andre Villas-Boas], who have worked with him, and they were full of praise for the lad. We are looking forward to working with him."