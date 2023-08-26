West Ham beat Brighton with just 18% possession to go top of Premier League

West Ham have moved to the top of the Premier League after beating Brighton 3-1 at the Amex on Saturday – and they did with just 18% possession.

The Seagulls had most of the ball in Saturday's late game, but David Moyes' men did damage on the break as they stormed into a 3-0 lead after just over an hour of play.

James Ward-Prowse put the Hammers in front after 19 minutes with his first goal for the club and his 50th in the Premier League overall.

Jarrod Bowen then made it 2-0 to the visitors following another breakaway with 58 minutes gone and Michail Antonio added another shortly after the hour mark.

Pascal Gross pulled a goal back for Roberto De Zerbi's side, but there was no late comeback as West Ham sealed a 3-1 win which moves the east London club to the top of the table.

The victory, which follows a 3-1 win over Chelsea last weekend and a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening weekend, was West Ham's first over Brighton since April 2012.

West Ham last topped the Premier League on August 28th 2021.

More West Ham stories

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta facing investigation for alleged 'betting breaches' as Manchester City move collapses.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are reportedly among the clubs who have contacted Arsenal over signing young United States forward Folarin Balogun.

How to watch West Ham in the Premier League this season.