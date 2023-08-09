West Ham United tickets: How to get West Ham tickets for the London Stadium

How to get West Ham United tickets has been a question asked by just about every Hammer ever since the Irons moved into the plush new London Stadium in 2016.

This ground is a piece of London legacy, too. Famously used for the Olympic Games in 2012 – for all the track and field events, not to mention the opening and closing ceremonies – the Olympic Stadium was repurposed into the ground that West Ham United now play their home games in. After a transition period, it feels much more like home for the Hammers: it's one of the hottest Premier League tickets and following qualification, one of the hottest Europa League tickets, too.

The London Stadium hosts 62,500, with superb views from all around the ground and a raucous atmosphere when West Ham are in full flow. Here's FourFourTwo's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets to watch the Europa Conference League winners in action to find yourself singing I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles with the rest of the Hammers fans. It's simply one of the best football tickets in Britain.

How to get West Ham United tickets for the London Stadium

How to get West Ham tickets

Where can I buy West Ham United tickets?

All West Ham United tickets are available to buy through the West Ham United Ticket Office.

When do West Ham tickets go on sale?

Usually, between six and eight before a fixture. West Ham can't put them any further away, due to Premier League kick-off times changing. Fixtures can also be moved after you've bought your tickets.

Be sure to check WHUFC.com depending on the fixture.

Do I need to become a member of West Ham United to get tickets?

No – but it helps. Occasionally, West Ham tickets will go on general sale – especially women's games – but your best chance is to become a member of the club.

"Members will be given an exclusive sales period in which to purchase a ticket for the respective game," it says on the club's website. "After the period of sale to nembers has passed, and should tickets remain, the game will go on general sale to supporters subject to meeting the qualifying sales criteria and any restrictions advised by the police or licensing authorities."

You can become a member of West Ham via WHUFC.com.

How do I get West Ham United away tickets?

You West Ham United away tickets from WHUFC.com, with tickets offered out in order of membership level. There is a loyalty points scheme in operation, too.

Bondholders are offered tickets first, then away season ticket holders, then regular season ticket holders who are not on the away ticket scheme. Regular season ticket holders get offered the chance to buy away tickets based on the number of priority points they have accrued for attending fixtures.

Should tickets remain, Claret members will be given a chance to buy before a general sale. This is extremely rare.

In 1991, West Ham launched the Bond Scheme, offering supporters the opportunity to purchase bonds in three price bands – £500, £750 and £950 – giving fans a matchday or season ticket for a designated seat for 150 years. These are now known as the Bondholders, who receive priority access to tickets as per the Bondholder Agreement.

More information is available at WHUFC.com.

Women’s Super League tickets: How I can buy West Ham United women’s WSL tickets?

West Ham United women's tickets can be purchased from WHUFC.com, with many of the fixtures going on general sale.

Prices

West Ham United players celebrate (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

How much do West Ham United tickets cost?

Adult tickets at West Ham United ranged from £30 to £100 depending on seat, category and tier last season. Competition may vary too.

West Ham have a full range of 2022/23 ticket prices available here.

Hospitality

Is hospitality available at West Ham United's London Stadium?

Hospitality at West Ham United's London Stadium (Image credit: West Ham United)

Yes. West Ham United offer a range of hospitality and executive packages through Club London.

You can find out more at ClubLondon.WHUFC.com.

Location

How do I get to the London Stadium?

Situated in east London, the easiest way to get the London Stadium is by London Underground. Stratford is the most connected tube station within walking distance, around 15 minutes' walk from the ground. Stratford is one of the most accessible tube stations in London, on the Central line, Jubilee line, Elizabeth line, Docklands Light Railway (DLR), London Overground, and with National Rail services operated by Greater Anglia and C2C.

Stratford International – a 15-minute walk – is best accessed via the DLR Southeastern High Speed 1 services, while Pudding Mill Lane station on the DLR is 10 minutes away and Hackney Wick on the London Overground is 15 minutes away.

Bus is an option, too. The 388 runs between Blackfriars and Stratford City, and is central London’s service to Stratford travelling through Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, stopping at the Copper Box Arena and Westfield Avenue near the London Aquatics Centre, the 308 Clapton and Wanstead service and the the 339 between Leytonstone and Shadwell both stop at Stratford City. The D8 travels between Crossharbour and Stratford International and on its journey through Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, it stops at Carpenters Road and Pool Street, which is next to the London Aquatics Centre.

Cyclists can use the London Cycle Superhighway, while those using the London Cycle Hire Scheme (Santander Bikes or Boris bikes) can park up at eight docking stations across Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The five closest to the London Stadium are Copper Box Arena, London Aquatics Centre, Monier Road, The Podium and Stratford Station.

Parking

An aerial view of the London Stadium (Image credit: Getty)

Does the London Stadium have parking?

No. Matchgoers are encouraged not to travel by car to the London Stadium.

If you are travelling by car, the closest car parks to London Stadium are situated at Stratford Westfield.

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the London Stadium?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the London Stadium.

The Stratford Hotel has an 8.2 on Booking.com and is situated 0.6 miles away from the London Stadium. There is free WiFi, a fitness centre, a restaurant and a bar.

West Ham United Stadium FAQs

Do West Ham own the London Stadium? No. West Ham United signed a 99-year lease from the 2016/17 season – but could end up buying the ground outright in the future.

Can the London Stadium still hold athletics? Yes. The London Stadium has held athletics since West Ham United moved into the ground.

Was the London Stadium downsized after the Olympics? Yes. The London Stadium had a capacity of 80,000 during the 2012 Olympic Games in London and was reduced to 60,000 for West Ham United.

What was West Ham United's old ground? West Ham's old stadium, the Boleyn Ground, was the home of the club from 1904 until the Hammers left in 2016.

