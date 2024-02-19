West Ham presented with intriguing David Moyes alternative as talks go on

Former Spain, Real Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui has reportedly let it be known that West Ham United would succeed where Crystal Palace failed if they made a move to appoint him as manager – just one small problem there.

Football Insider have reported that Lopetegui rejected an offer to take over from Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park, with former Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg boss Oliver Glasner now widely believed to be in the frame for that role.

They add that Lopetegui would however accept an approach from the Hammers if they decided to dismiss David Moyes, who is under pressure after remaining without a win since the turn of the new year.

Since then, West Ham have been dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Bristol City; drawn with Brighton, Sheffield United and Bournemouth; lost heavily to Manchester United and Arsenal; and on Saturday afternoon suffered a 2-0 loss to struggling Nottingham Forest.

However, Alan Nixon reported on Sunday morning that the West Ham board are pressing ahead with their plans to sign Moyes up to a new contract.

The journalist wrote on his Patreon page that the West Ham board viewed the 0-6 home defeat to Arsenal last week as a ‘one-off’ and that talks between the two parties are now at an advanced stage.

West Ham remain ninth in the Premier League table despite their poor run of form and are also in contention for further European glory after claiming the Europa Conference title last season.

Moyes’ side will discover their Europa League round of 16 opponents on Friday morning having secured a bye for the round of 32 by finishing top of their group.

