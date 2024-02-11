'Absolute disgrace' – Roy Keane slams West Ham, addresses Arsenal 'over-celebrating'

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at West Ham for what he called a "disgraceful" display in the Hammers' 6-0 loss at home to Arsenal on Sunday and has addressed the recent claims that the Gunners are "over-celebrating" their wins.

Arsenal stormed into a four goal lead at the London Stadium on Declan Rice's return to West Ham and added two more goals in the second half in a one-sided encounter in Stratford.

Furious with what they had seen, large numbers of West Ham fans flocked for the exits before the interval and speaking on Sky Sports, Keane was hugely critical of the Irons.

"West Ham in the last 10 or 15 minutes have been an absolute disgrace," he said at half-time. "They've not turned up. The first half an hour was a little bit cagey, obviously Arsenal were getting on top but it was the goals that they've given away.

"They’re not being physical, they're not tackling – [Martin] Odegaard, nobody has laid a glove on him! There's ways to lose a game of football but the way West Ham are playing…They look old, they look sluggish in midfield, they’re running back with no desire or hunger.

"David Moyes must be fuming at half-time, but all credit to Arsenal. They've turned up, they've flexed their muscles and look sharp and at it – West Ham, a disgrace."

Last weekend, Arsenal were criticised by former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for their celebrations following the 3-1 win at home to Liverpool, when Odegaard borrowed the camera from club photographer Stuart MacFarlane and took pictures of the fans.

"Just get down the tunnel, you've won a game," Carragher said on Sky Sports. "It's three points, you've been brilliant, you are back in the title race, get back down the tunnel. I am serious - honestly."

But speaking ahead of Sunday's London derby, Keane said: "It happens but you can't get carried away but that's the nature of the beast.

"Teams get excited and get giddy, we see it every week now. Obviously we saw Arsenal get criticised last week, but we see teams every week now [celebrate] when they get a big result.

"Yes, celebrate and get photographs, but as we know, there's a long way to go in that league challenge and you can't get too carried away. We know what football does to you, it kicks you in the teeth."

