West Ham United agree deal for out-of-favour Arsenal defender: report

A new manager and a swathe of expensive signings were intended to launch West Ham United back into Europe as David Moyes' reign grew stale.

But the appointment of Julen Lopetegui has backfired badly so far, with the Hammers languishing in the bottom half having conceded 39 goals.

Their patchy form and porous defence have led to doubts over Lopetegui's future and speculation that he could soon be replaced by Graham Potter.

West Ham eager to bring in unwanted Tierney

Kieran Tierney is heading for the exit, with several clubs interested (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of who will occupy the dugout for Friday's FA Cup third-round clash with Aston Villa, West Ham are intent on strengthening their squad during the January transfer window.

According to Caught Offside, a deal has already been agreed for the signing of Kieran Tierney, whose Arsenal contract will expire later this year.

Brendan Rodgers is also a fan of Tierney, having enjoyed success together at Celtic (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners are open to offers and prepared to sell Tierney on the cheap this month rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

While West Ham have made their intentions clear, and would welcome the arrival of an energetic left-back about to enter the prime of his career, they face competition for his signature.

Brentford and Leicester City have also been linked with moves for Tierney, who seems to have his heart set on a return to Celtic.

The Scottish international came through the ranks at his boyhood club, going on to make 170 appearances for them in all competitions, winning four consecutive league titles.

Tierney would be a popular signing with Celtic supporters, who chanted his name during Sunday's 3-0 win over St Mirren.

He joined Arsenal for £25m in the summer of 2019 before falling down the pecking order in recent years.

The 27-year-old defender has made just a single first-team appearance in the League Cup this season, having spent the previous campaign on loan at Real Sociedad.