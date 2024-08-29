What are the pots for the 2024/25 Champions League draw?
We've got a new kind of draw to get used to, but there are still seedings involved for the 36 Champions League sides
The 2024/25 Champions League draw will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 5pm UK time as all 36 sides wait to find out who they will play in the new-look league phase of the competition.
Eight semi-random opponents will be drawn for each of the 36 sides to face between September and January, with all the results going into a massive league table to work out who goes through to the knockouts.
England has four representatives in the draw with Celtic the sole Scottish side in the competition this season. Here's what you're looking out for from the draw.
How the 2024/25 Champions League draw works and who's in what pot
In the league phase, teams cannot face other sides from the same country, and nobody will play more than two games against sides from any one particular country.
By way of example, that Liverpool could not face any of Arsenal, Manchester City or Aston Villa at this stage of the tournament, and would only be able to face a maximum of two of the four Spanish teams.
Other than that, it will be totally random, with the exact dates for each drawn fixture set to be determined later.
The pots for the draw are as follows (with British sides in bold):
Pot 1
- Real Madrid
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Liverpool
- Inter
- Borussia Dortmund
- RB Leipzig
- Barcelona
Pot 2
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Atletico Madrid
- Atalanta
- Juventus
- Benfica
- Arsenal
- Club Brugge
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- Milan
Pot 3
- Feyenoord
- Sporting
- PSV Eindhoven
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Lille
- Red Star
- Young Boys
- Celtic
Pot 4
- Slovan Bratislava
- Monaco
- Sparta Prague
- Aston Villa
- Bologna
- Girona
- VfB Stuttgart
- Sturm Graz
- Brest
