What are the pots for the 2024/25 Champions League draw?

The 2024/25 Champions League draw will be held on Thursday, August 29 at 5pm UK time as all 36 sides wait to find out who they will play in the new-look league phase of the competition.

Eight semi-random opponents will be drawn for each of the 36 sides to face between September and January, with all the results going into a massive league table to work out who goes through to the knockouts.

England has four representatives in the draw with Celtic the sole Scottish side in the competition this season. Here's what you're looking out for from the draw.

How the 2024/25 Champions League draw works and who's in what pot

In the league phase, teams cannot face other sides from the same country, and nobody will play more than two games against sides from any one particular country.

By way of example, that Liverpool could not face any of Arsenal, Manchester City or Aston Villa at this stage of the tournament, and would only be able to face a maximum of two of the four Spanish teams.

Other than that, it will be totally random, with the exact dates for each drawn fixture set to be determined later.

The pots for the draw are as follows (with British sides in bold):

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Manchester City

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Inter

Borussia Dortmund

RB Leipzig

Barcelona

Pot 2

Bayer Leverkusen

Atletico Madrid

Atalanta

Juventus

Benfica

Arsenal

Club Brugge

Shakhtar Donetsk

Milan

Pot 3

Feyenoord

Sporting

PSV Eindhoven

Dinamo Zagreb

Red Bull Salzburg

Lille

Red Star

Young Boys

Celtic

Pot 4

Slovan Bratislava

Monaco

Sparta Prague

Aston Villa

Bologna

Girona

VfB Stuttgart

Sturm Graz

Brest

When is the Champions League draw?