‘When I was at Leicester, if you’d told me they’d win the league before Arsenal, I’d have called you a lunatic. Every day there were cigarette buts down the loo’: Gunners legend compares Invincibles to 2015/16 Premier League title winners

Arsenal legend Martin Keown is still astounded how Leicester City managed to win the Premier League title more recently than the Gunners, having spent time at both clubs during his career.

After winning the Premier League title unbeaten in 2003/04, Keown departed Arsenal for then-Championship side Leicester as a 37-year-old. The Foxes had just been relegated from the top flight and wanted experience to bolster their defence for the Championship, with Keown revealing just how vast the difference in standards were between the two clubs in that period.

A decade later, though, it was Leicester lifting the Premier League title at the King Power Stadium, beating Arsenal to the title in the process. In fact, the Gunners have failed in their pursuit of the league trophy since that unbeaten season over 20 years ago - something that still shocks Keown.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown surprised Leicester managed to go from also-rans into Premier League title winners

Leicester won the title in 2015/16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"When I was there [in 2004/05], if you’d told me Leicester would win a Premier League title before Arsenal, I would’ve called you a raving lunatic," Keown exclusively tells FourFourTwo. "The club was so far away from being at the level it needed to be at.

"Every morning, I’d go to the toilet and there’d be a cigarette butt down the loo and a lighter. Every morning I’d throw that lighter out, and the next day there’d always be a new one. It was a very different experience, having come from Arsenal and Arsene Wenger. But for them to go on and win the Premier League 12 years later? That achievement has to be right up there. Let’s say it’s second to the Invincibles."

Arsenal celebrate going a season unbeaten (Image credit: Getty Images)

Highlighting that Invincibles campaign, Keown believes it's the Premier League's greatest achievement. Though he only made 10 appearances, with just three of those in starting XI, the England international highlights what made it so special.

"It’s something no one else has done, so probably, yes [it's the greatest achievement]. I’d seen many of those young players walk into the building, and then they were peaking together. Kolo Toure, Ashley Cole, Thierry Henry, Sol Campbell – I watched as they went on this journey," Keown says.

"I was still happy to play and I offered plenty on the pitch, but I also felt like an extra coach at times. There was a real togetherness.

"What I loved about that squad was not only the greatness on the pitch, but how great the people were. It was my last season at the club, and I did find it very difficult to tear myself away from that group, as well as from the club itself."

Keown in action for Leicester (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it's difficult to choose between Arsenal's Invincibles, Leicester's title and Manchester City's Centurions campaign when selecting the greatest Premier League achievement.

Arsenal aren't in FA Cup action this weekend after being knocked out in the third round, but Leicester take on Manchester United.