When is Antonio Conte's first Tottenham game? Why a visa could delay the Italian's tenure at Spurs

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte might have to wait to take charge of his first game - thanks to visa delays.

Tottenham have yet to anounce whether Conte will be in the dugout for the home match against Vitesse tonight in the Europa Conference League. The club lost away to the Dutch side in the return game under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs chief Daniel Levy was quick to appoint a new manager in the wake of the north Londoners' embarrassingly drab performance at home to Manchester United last weekend, in which another under pressure manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, implemented a back three to deliver the final blow to Santo's short career at Tottenham.

Conte was officially announced on Tuesday morning and has been leading training with his new squad since.

When is Conte's first match in charge of Tottenham?

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Spurs are facing a race against the clock to confirm Conte's work permit before he sets foot in the dugout in the Europa Conference League.

The required documents take a few days to arrive, meaning that the former Chelsea manager and his team of staff might not be installed officially in time for the Vitesse game.

In such a circumstance, the Italian's first match as the Tottenham Hotspur coach will be against Everton this Sunday in the Premier League. Due to the quick turnaround in manager, Tottenham have not had an interim manager between Santo and Conte.