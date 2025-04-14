Away from football, this weekend’s biggest sports story was Rory McIlroy’s historic win at the Masters, as the Northern Irishman became just the sixth player to win all four of the modern majors and claim a career Grand Slam.

McIlroy claimed his green jacket after beating Justin Rose in a playoff hole, following a tense final day in Augusta, securing his place as one of the sport’s all-time greats in the process.

Away from golf, the 35-year-old is a huge football fan, although his team didn’t get on quite as well as he did on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy poses with a Manchester United scarf in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy is a huge Manchester United fan and his love for the club came up in the immediate aftermath of his Masters victory.

After being asked if he would bring his new jacket to Old Trafford, McIlroy replied: "If it can inspire some better play, absolutely.”

McIlroy turned down the chance to invest in Leeds United alongside fellow pros Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in 2023 (Image credit: Getty)

McIlroy’s victory came hours after Manchester United lost 4-1 at Newcastle United, the Red Devils’ 14th defeat of the Premier League season, with Ruben Amorim’s side on track for their worst finish of the modern era.

Previously, McIlroy has discussed investing in Manchester United and turned down the opportunity to follow fellow pros Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas who are minority stakeholders at Leeds United, owing to the two clubs’ bitter rivalry.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I would have loved to have taken 0.00001% of Manchester United when Jim Ratcliffe took 25%,” McIlroy said in October 2023.

“And if another opportunity comes my way I will look at it. But it is not something that has come across our table as of yet.

Rory McIlroy has discussed buying Manchester Unite in the past (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There is Tom Brady at Birmingham and there are a few golfers - Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas- who invested with the 49ers Group, and they own a tiny slice of Leeds United.

“They asked me if I wanted to come on board, and I said as a Man United fan I cannot go anywhere near that.”