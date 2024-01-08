FourFourTwo's daily transfer wrap up: Kylian Mbappe makes decision on future as Premier League sides battle for 'Little Messi'

The January transfer window has burst into life, and clubs are now taking the opportunity to close important deals which could aid and save seasons.

Naturally, the Premier League's leading sides dominate the gossip, but that doesn't mean clubs elsewhere in the division aren't being linked with moves.

Here, FourFourTwo runs through all of the transfers that could happen in January, according to the latest gossip and rumours from the last 24 hours.

Premier League clubs are chasing "Little Messi" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Daily transfer deal wrap-up

Kylian Mbappe dominates the headlines on Monday, with the French superstar edging closer to a Premier League move after growing unhappy with Real Madrid's demands for an answer. Liverpool have reportedly become the favourites in negotiations, with Mbappe able to sign a pre-contract agreement ahead of a free move in the summer. (The Times)

This decision comes after Mbappe learned of Real Madrid's contract offer, which is less lucrative than what they presented to him in 2022 during those protracted discussions. (The Athletic)

But that hasn't stopped one report from France suggesting that the 25-year-old has already made the decision on his future, agreeing a deal to join Real Madrid at the end of his contract. (Foot Mercato)

And Mbappe might not be the only European star coming to the Premier League in the summer, with Joshua Kimmich heavily linked with a Manchester City move. A deal might have to wait until the summer, though, with Bayern Munich's £50m valuation currently deemed too high, with that figure set to drastically reduce in six months time. Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona are all keeping tabs on the situation, too. (Mirror)

Meanwhile, A number of Premier League sides are tracking Palmeiras' Estevao Willian, dubbed "Little Messi", with Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all keen on signing the 16-year-old winger. (Mundo Deportivo)

Kimmich looks set to leave Bayern soon (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Willian isn't the only player Premier League clubs are competing for, with Manchester United and Newcastle fighting for the signature of former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender would reportedly rather stay and fight for his place in Spain, though. (Mirror)

With progress stalling in Tottenham's desire to sign Radu Dragusin from Genoa, Spurs officials have started looking elsewhere for defensive targets. Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade is a potential signing for Ange Postecoglou, despite him failing to make an appearance for Nottingham Forest in the 2022/23 season. (El Chiringuito)

Across north London, Arsenal could be ready to say goodbye to academy graduate Emile Smith-Rowe, with Aston Villa once again preparing to make a move for the playmaker. Unai Emery gave Smith-Rowe his Arsenal first team debut, and wants to reunite with his former player in Birmingham. (Caughtoffside)

But with the Gunners wanting to focus their attentions on shoring up the defence, a surprise name has been linked. Indeed, Arsenal are taking a look at Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge this last 18 months. Though currently injured, Chelsea are open to selling the left-back, while Arsenal have reportedly prioritised the signing of a full-back this window. (Simon Phillips)

More transfer stories

Liverpool are said to be eyeing a Jude Bellingham alternative as they seek to bolster their title chances.

Arsenal could be about to sign a highly-rated European wonderkid.

And a Manchester City star has been linked with a move to north London.