Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England v Germany?

By
published

England will take on Germany at Wembley in a friendly on Friday evening

Lauren James #7 of England during the Republic of Ireland V England, UEFA Women&#039;s European 2025 Qualifying match at Aviva Stadium on April 9th, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland.
Lauren James in action for England against Republic of Ireland (Image credit: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Lionesses will be in action at Wembley on Friday evening to take on Germany in a friendly re-run of the Euro 2022 final, with kick off set for 7:30pm.

ITV1 will begin their coverage half an hour prior as the two sides continue to prepare for next summer's Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland, with both countries securing qualification earlier this summer.

There's even a chance that the two sides could meet in the group stage, with Germany in the first pot of seeds while reigning champions England are in the second. Here's who's going to talk you through the action tonight.

ITV pundits and commentators for England Women v Germany

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Laura Woods, TNT Sports presenter before the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal FC at City Ground on January 30, 2024 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Laura Woods will present the coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Woods will be the anchor live from Wembley for the evening, and needs little introduction having become a familiar face over the past few years through her various spells with Sky Sports, TNT Sport and ITV.

Joining her as pundits will be former Arsenal and England stars Ian Wright and Karen Carney, who have extensive experience working as pundits since hanging up their boots.

Seb Hutchinson attends the Football Blacklist awards evening at Battersea Arts Centre on March 21, 2024 in Battersea, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Football Blacklist) ITV Euro 2024

Seb Hutchinson will be the main commentator (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seb Hutchinson will then provide commentary from the Wembley gantry. The broadcaster has lent his voice to a wide variety of broadcasters over the years, including BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports and, of course, ITV.

Joining Hutchinson to offer analysis as co-commentator will be former Leeds United and Doncaster Belles forward-turned-coach Lucy Ward.

England and Germany last met in the Euro 2022 final, with Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses claiming a 2-1 win.

Ella Toone's second-half strike had been cancelled out by Lina Magull's equaliser, only for Chloe Kelly to win the game for the hosts in the second period of extra time.

VIDEO Why Chelsea Couldn't Handle Liverpool's Curtis Jones

Both sides have had their ups and downs since then: England were beaten in the World Cup final by Spain last year but did not qualify for this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, while Germany went out in the group stage of the World Cup but reached the semi-finals of the Olympics.

England will take on South Africa in Coventry on Tuesday evening.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.