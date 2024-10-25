Who are the ITV commentators and pundits for England v Germany?

Lauren James in action for England against Republic of Ireland

The Lionesses will be in action at Wembley on Friday evening to take on Germany in a friendly re-run of the Euro 2022 final, with kick off set for 7:30pm.

ITV1 will begin their coverage half an hour prior as the two sides continue to prepare for next summer's Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland, with both countries securing qualification earlier this summer.

There's even a chance that the two sides could meet in the group stage, with Germany in the first pot of seeds while reigning champions England are in the second. Here's who's going to talk you through the action tonight.

Laura Woods will present the coverage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Woods will be the anchor live from Wembley for the evening, and needs little introduction having become a familiar face over the past few years through her various spells with Sky Sports, TNT Sport and ITV.

Joining her as pundits will be former Arsenal and England stars Ian Wright and Karen Carney, who have extensive experience working as pundits since hanging up their boots.

Seb Hutchinson will be the main commentator (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seb Hutchinson will then provide commentary from the Wembley gantry. The broadcaster has lent his voice to a wide variety of broadcasters over the years, including BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports and, of course, ITV.

Joining Hutchinson to offer analysis as co-commentator will be former Leeds United and Doncaster Belles forward-turned-coach Lucy Ward.

England and Germany last met in the Euro 2022 final, with Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses claiming a 2-1 win.

Ella Toone's second-half strike had been cancelled out by Lina Magull's equaliser, only for Chloe Kelly to win the game for the hosts in the second period of extra time.

Both sides have had their ups and downs since then: England were beaten in the World Cup final by Spain last year but did not qualify for this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, while Germany went out in the group stage of the World Cup but reached the semi-finals of the Olympics.

England will take on South Africa in Coventry on Tuesday evening.