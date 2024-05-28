Who is Carlos Cuesta? The 28-year-old who never played professionally - who could land HUGE Premier League job

Arsenal's assistant manager Carlos Cuesta has taken something of an unconventional route in football.

The 28-year-old never played football at any level as he instead focused on a career in management from a young age.

He was part of the Santa Catalina Atlético academy in his homeland but at just 18 years old decided that tactics and a place in the dugout were more suited to him.

Carlos Cuesta's Humble beginnings

Arsenal's progression has been cited no thanks to the hard work of Carlos Cuesta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cuesta started his managerial career as manager of the youth academy of Spanish side Atletico Madrid, aged just 18.

He can speak six languages and after building up his knowledge with the Spanish giants, a move to Juventus followed four years later in 2018.

Again as an assistant in the academy, Cuesta oversaw the progression with the Under-17s and a move to Arsenal then came in 2020, working underneath Mikel Arteta where he has resided ever since.

Arsenal's transition

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Alamy)

The 28-year-old featured heavily during Arsenal's 'All or Nothing' Amazon documentary and came across as a shining light throughout.

His relationship with first-team players comes across in abundance and his individual development techniques have been crucial to the Gunners progression.

"Carlos, he can understand players because he's young too," said Nuno Tavares, who has since struggled at the Emirates Stadium since his move from Benfica in 2021. "He helps me to get better and improve."

It is his positive outlook that appears to be rubbing off with Arteta, with the pair having enjoyed a close working relationship ever since a chance meeting at Manchester City in 2018.

What comes next?

With age on his side, it seems only a matter of time before Cuesta sets sail on a managerial career of his own.

Having already been linked with a first-team role at Norwich City, the Spaniard is now being closely watched by recently promoted Leicester City.

According to Football365, Cuesta is just one of the names being considered by the Foxes after manager Enzo Maresca looks likely to join Chelsea on a five-year contract.

