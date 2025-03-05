Who is Natasha Jonas' famous footballing sister?

By
published

Natasha Jonas will fight on Friday night and the sporting streak runs in her family

Natasha Jonas (L) and Lauren Price (R) face off during the Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Unstoppable Press Conference at Dorchester Hotel on January 21, 2025 in London, England.
Natasha Jonas is fighting Lauren Price in a unification bout (Image credit: Getty Images)

Natasha Jonas is fighting Lauren Price in a unification match on Friday night.

Jonas holds the WBC and IBF welterweight world titles after defeating Ivana Habazin in her last fight. Price holds the WBA 147lb world title, which Jonas will be bidding to add to her belts.

Jonas is a boxing great and the sporting streak runs in her family. But who is her famous footballing sister?

Natasha Jonas: Who is her sister?

Natasha Jonas with her belts

Natasha Jonas was the first female boxer to compete for Team GB at an Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas' younger sister is England international Nikita Parris.

Parris, who won the Euros with the Lionesses in 2022, currently plays for Brighton but has competed for a myriad of clubs.

Nikita Parris about kick the ball in a match for Brighton

Nikita Parris currently plays for Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

She made her debut in senior football with Everton in 2011. Parris has gone on to play for Manchester City, Lyon, Arsenal, Manchester United and now the Seagulls in the Women's Super League.

At club level she has won 10 trophies including the Women's Champions League with Lyon in the 2019/20 season. In FourFourTwo's view Parris is one of the best England players to ever compete.

On an international stage, Parris won her first cap in 2016 and she has gone on to play over 70 times for her country.

She was consistently used as a substitute in England's Euros winning tournament in 2022. Parris was on the pitch when Chloe Kelly scored the winner against Germany in the final.

Nikita Parris running on the pitch

Nikita Parris is one of the most famous women's footballers in the country (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parris and Jonas have both spoken about each other in the media.

Jonas has spoken about her pride for her little sister. And when she was selected as part of Team GB football team for the delayed 2020 Olympics, Parris said: “In 2012, I watched my sister in the Olympics.

"To watch my sister in a GB team and then to be selected into a GB team is massive. It’s a really nice experience for us as sisters, us as family.

“She really created a legacy by going to the Olympics in 2012. She was the first woman to be positioned in the boxing ring for GB women."

Sarah Rendell
Sarah Rendell
Women's football editor

Sarah joined the FourFourTwo team in September 2024 in a freelance role. She also writes for The Guardian, BBC and Rugby World where she specialises in women's football and rugby. Sarah has a bachelors degree in English and a master's in newspaper journalism.

