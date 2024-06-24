Euro 2024: Who is the referee and VAR for Croatia vs Italy?

Danny Makkelie also took charge of Germany vs Hungary at Euro 2024

Italy meet Croatia on Monday evening in a crucial clash in Group B at Euro 2024. Second place and guaranteed qualification for the last 16 is on the line for one team, while a third-place finish may be enough to progress depending on results elsewhere.



Croatia are in need of a victory, after a heavy defeat to Spain and a disappointing draw with Albania. Italy, meanwhile, know that a point is enough to guarantee qualification.

Here’s who will be overseeing the contest in Leipzig, which kicks off at 9pm local time (8pm UK time).

Who is the referee for Croatia vs Italy at Euro 2024?

Dutch referee Danny Makkelie will be the man in charge, having previously refereed Germany’s 2-0 win over Hungary at Euro 2024.

That particular game involved one moment of slight controversy, when Willi Orban was nudged off the ball in the box by Ilkay Gundogan, allowing Jamal Musiala to score.

Makkelie is a regular referee in the Eredivisie and took charge of Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in April. His assistants are Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries.

Who is the fourth official and VAR for Croatia vs Italy at Euro 2024?

Serdar Gozubuyuk will be the fourth official at Red Bull Arena.

Rob Dieperink is the VAR and he will be assisted by Dutchman Pol van Boekel and German Bastian Dankert.

