Premier League: Who is the referee and VAR for Liverpool vs Brentford?

A new era at Liverpool started with a win as Arne Slot’s side overcame a spirited Ipswich at Portman Road last weekend. After a disjointed first half, the visitors’ quality proved too much and goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah got them up and running for the season.

There will, of course, be plenty of room for improvement as Liverpool prepare for their first home game under Slot. An expectant, vocal crowd will greet the players and the new manager, who has big shoes to fill after Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Brentford, without Ivan Toney, began their campaign with an impressive 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. Thomas Frank’s side will be the clear underdogs at Anfield, but they are capable of producing an upset and will be looking to capitalise on any post-Klopp malaise in Liverpool.

Who is the referee for Liverpool vs Brentford?

Stuart Attwell will be the referee at Anfield on Sunday. The 41-year-old is vastly experienced at Premier League level, and he became England’s youngest ever top-flight referee in 2008 when he took charge of a 1-1 draw between Blackburn and Hull at the age of 25.

This will be Attwell’s first match of the new season and he will be assisted by Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan.

Who is on VAR duties and the fourth official for Liverpool vs Brentford?

Michael Oliver, after refereeing Aston Villa’s clash with Arsenal the day before, will be the VAR at Anfield, joined by assistant Mat Wilkes.

The fourth official will be Michael Salisbury.

