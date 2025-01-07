Why are Arsenal wearing white this weekend?

Arsenal are looking to continue their unbeaten run of games

Arsenal's men and women's teams are both in action this weekend in their respective FA Cup runs.

The men's team take on Manchester United in the third round, while the women's team play Bristol City in the fourth round.

Both teams will be wearing an all-white kit to champion the club's 'No More Red' campaign, which has been running for the past four years.

Arsenal No More Red campaign: What is it?

Players will be wearing all white this weekend (Image credit: Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The initiative, where Arsenal where white instead of red, is to address youth violence and knife crime.

As well as the different kit, the club raise awareness on social media and work within communities to support them.

Kim Little has led the team extremely well in a bumpy season (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

While this will be the fourth time the men's team have worn the all-white kit, it is just the second year the women's team are doing so.

Captain Kim Little said before wearing it for the first time in 2024: "Arsenal has so many great initiatives within the community where we use our platform for change. Whether it’s trying to reduce youth violence or providing opportunities for young people, our club is so committed to helping vulnerable people within our community thrive.

"As players, we want to be a part of the campaign however we can. We’re not the ones doing the groundwork to help combat knife crime, but we can show support for those people who are.

"Footballers can be held up as role models for the work we do on the pitch but it’s truly unbelievable how many unsung heroes this city has in terms of community work.

"There are so many inspiring volunteers who do incredible work. They take on responsibility without ever being asked to and they get so little recognition for their effort."

Both the men and women's teams are at home for their FA Cup ties. FourFourTwo believe cup competitions will be where Arsenal could win some silverware this season.

Both teams are playing on Sunday with the men playing United at the Emirates at 3pm GMT, while the women host Bristol City at Boreham Wood with a kick-off time of 12.30pm GMT.