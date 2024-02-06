Why Chelsea's FFP situation means sacking Mauricio Pochettino is harder than first seemed

Chelsea are facing a potential Financial Fair Play crisis and are said to be reluctant to sack Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are currently 11th in the Premier League and were beaten 4-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in another dismal home performance. Owner Todd Boehly is yet to make clear his intentions regarding Pochettino's time at the helm but it is thought any decision to dismiss him would cost the club millions.

With the figure required to show Pochettino the exit door thought to be in the region of £10 million, according to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are continuing to look over their shoulder in terms of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly can't sack his manager due to financial constraints (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having attempted to shift players like Armando Broja, Trevor Chalobah and Conor Gallagher in January, all three would have counted as pure profit when it comes to balancing the books.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are just two sides who have already been charged this season, with Manchester City and Newcastle United also thought to be close to the maximum loss amount of £105m over a three-year period.

Pochettino's men still have hopes of qualifying for Europe thanks to their progression in the Carabao Cup and will face Liverpool in the final at Wembley later this month.

Chelsea still owe Graham Potter money after sacking him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Controversy has also begun to circle regarding the club's decision-makers Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, having arrived from Brighton and Monaco respectively under Boehly's era. Having spent over £1bn on a whole new playing squad, the inexperience in and around the dressing is said to be one of the main downfalls of Chelsea's continued poor form this season.

Pochettino's job so far remains safe and it is thought a review will be conducted in June following his first full season at the club. If he does exit, he is likely to take his large array of backroom staff with him and once again cost the club a huge sum.

Graham Potter is still due £13m following his sacking in April, after signing a five-year deal with the club.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea new manager odds: The favourites to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge



Pochettino under pressure? Chelsea drop to 11th in Premier League with Wolves defeat

Chelsea could sign Victor Osimhen for cheaper than his release clause