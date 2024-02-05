Chelsea new manager odds: The favourites to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea new manager odds are now available, after the Blues slumped to another disappointing defeat in the Premier League on Sunday to leave Mauricio Pochettino vulnerable.

A 4-2 home loss to Wolves has piled the pressure on the Argentine manager, leaving the Chelsea hierarchy contemplating whether to sack him or not. Now sitting 11th in the Premier League after 23 games this term, Chelsea have managed just nine wins while they've been beaten on 10 occasions.

As a result, reports are naturally ramping up linking Pochettino with the Stamford Bridge exit door. Despite only joining at the start of the season, the lack of progress could see him lose his job after less than a year in charge.

Plenty of managers are in line to replace Pochettino at Chelsea, though, with FourFourTwo here to detail the favourites below.

Chelsea new manager odds (from BonusCodeBets)

Michel is flying with Girona (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of European football's most impressive coaches is receiving plenty of plaudits for the job he is doing at Girona in La Liga, with the Catalan side currently challenging Real Madrid for the title.

Michel has been integral to that success, earning promotion to Spain's top tier in 2021/22 before finishing 10th last term. That steep upwards trajectory is clearly continuing, earning him links to high-profile jobs, such as at Chelsea. The 48-year-old finished 24th in our list of the best managers in world football at the moment, and could conceivably climb into the top ten with a top-two finish in Spain come the end of the campaign.

Michel would have to get used to the young Chelsea squad quickly, though, in order to succeed in west London. His current Girona team has a good blend of youth and experience, but might have to adapt his philosophy with the current Blues side.

2. Roberto De Zerbi: 3/1

De Zerbi could become another manager to switch Brighton for Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea have taken Brighton's manager before, so what's to stop them doing it again? De Zerbi took over from Graham Potter when the Englishman left for Stamford Bridge in September 2022, and has since elevated Brighton to another level, helping them qualify for Europe for the first time in the club's history.

While De Zerbi's brave tactics can sometimes see his side come unstuck against weaker opposition, the Italian could be the perfect fit for Chelsea's youngsters to develop under. A number of talented Premier League stars previously flourished under his tutelage, such as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, and he could have the same impact at Chelsea.

With jobs like Liverpool and Barcelona coming available in the summer, however, De Zerbi might opt to stay at Brighton and assess his options, rather than risk damaging his reputation at Chelsea.

3. Jose Mourinho: 4/1

Can Jose return to Chelsea for the third time? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ah, the return of the Special One, Happy One or Chosen One - take your pick which Mourinho would rock up at Chelsea for a third time. While the ownership has changed since he last managed at the club in 2015, Mourinho still knows what is needed to get them back to where everyone wants.

Whether his impact would have the same affect on a young side is difficult to say, however. Mourinho has had issues at Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma with criticising individuals, and Chelsea's youngsters might also struggle with his sharp demeanour.

The Portuguese boss is currently out of work, though, and could come in to the club to steady the ship for the remainder of the season before handing over the reins to whoever is determined worthy of taking Chelsea forward. It's unlikely this would be a long-term appointment, but stranger things have certainly happened.

4. Xabi Alonso: 5/1

Alonso is being chased by Liverpool, too (Image credit: DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

While Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, opening the door for the heavily-fancied Xabi Alonso to take over at Anfield, Chelsea could look to hijack a potential deal a few months before the Reds even need him.

Still a relatively inexperienced manager, Chelsea could present a project to Alonso which entails growing with the squad, being given time and the opportunity to imprint his own personality onto the team.

He has expertly managed young players like Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Victor Bonniface during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, too, suggesting that he has the skills to succeed at Chelsea. An approach would need to come sooner rather than later, though, with negotiations likely already underway with Liverpool.

5. Zinedine Zidane: 6/1

Zidane is still out of work (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking over at Chelsea while they're in disarray doesn't seem like an enticing enough prospect for Zidane, due to his preference to come in at an already succeeding club, but he's still invariably linked with the job anyway.

The Frenchman is certainly picky when it comes to choosing his next home, having been out of work since 2021 and only ever managing Real Madrid. It seems he's waiting for the France national team job to come up, but with Didier Deschamps contracted until the 2026 World Cup, he might be waiting a little while longer.

That extended period off could see Zidane soon become eager to get back into coaching, too, and he certainly has the aura and confidence to impose himself on a Chelsea squad devoid of confidence and leadership.

