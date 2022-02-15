Why isn't Manchester United v Brighton on TV?
By Mark White published
Manchester United v Brighton is on tonight in the Premier League – but isn't available to watch on UK television
Manchester United v Brighton kicks off tonight in the Premier League – but unfortunately for Red Devils and Seagulls a-like, the match won't be broadcast in the United Kingdom.
The game has been pushed back after a postponement. Originally, it wasn't set to be shown on TV – and there's been no change to that, despite it now being on a Tuesday night, while most of Europe are tuned into the Champions League.
You see, the Premier League gives a set number of fixtures to broadcasters in the UK. This changed during lockdown – since there was no one attending in the stadium – but it's all part of the idea that if every game was on TV, no one would bother going.
MANCHESTER UNITED V BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION LIVE STREAM How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world
The 3pm blackout rule prevents broadcasters usually showing matches on Saturday afternoons.
While the rule has come into question in the digital age and with the increased support for Premier League sides from abroad, it's illegal for UK television companies to show any kind of football between 2:45pm and 5:15pm on a Saturday within the United Kingdom.
Until recently, the FA Cup Final was an exception and was broadcast at 3pm on a Saturday in May. The 2012 FA Cup Final was the first to be moved to 5:15pm.
Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price
Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now
ALSO READ
LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign
TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his Fantasy Premier League team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.