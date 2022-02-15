Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, Tuesday 15 February, 8.15pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to return to winning ways when Brighton travel to Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

This fixture was supposed to take place on December 18 but was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the United camp. The virus is thankfully having less of an impact on the football calendar these days, and the Red Devils have the chance to climb into the top four with a victory over Graham Potter’s side.

That will not be easy, though. United remain an unconvincing proposition, and back-to-back 1-1 draws with Burnley and Southampton have put a dent in their chances of Champions League qualification. This is a team which seems unable to sustain a high level of performance across 90 minutes, and although Ralf Rangnick has made improvements in certain areas since his appointment on an interim basis, United are still less than the sum of their parts.

A more positive spin would focus on the fact that United have lost only one of their last 12 Premier League encounters. That is undeniably a decent record, yet it has often been a case of United being bailed out by the individual quality within the squad. That is rarely a recipe for success.

Brighton beat Watford 2-0 at the weekend to cement their place in the top half of the table. The Seagulls have now gone seven Premier League games without defeat, so United will be in for a tough game on Tuesday. Brighton have only lost four times all season, and just one of those came against a top-six side.

Manchester United will have to make do without Edinson Cavani, Nemanja Matic, Eric Bailly and Mason Greenwood.

Brighton have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Manchester, but Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are still sidelined.

Kick-off is at 8.15pm GMT on Tuesday 15 February. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com