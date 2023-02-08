Why isn't Manchester United vs Leeds United on TV in the UK?

Manchester United welcome Leeds United to Old Trafford on Wednesday 8 February for the first of two meetings between the two clubs over the next four days in the Premier League, but, unfortunately, fans in the UK won't be able to watch it.

With the game rescheduled from its original September date due to the Queen's death, fans were hoping Manchester United vs Leeds United would be covered live on one of the three broadcasters who own rights to show Premier League football in the UK.

However, only games selected by broadcasters for the original game can be shown. Surprisingly, neither BT Sport nor Sky Sports selected Manchester United's game at home to Leeds United on the original September 17 date, despite the historic rivalry between the two clubs.

Amazon didn't have the rights to broadcast games that weekend.

As a result, fans in the UK won't have the option to watch the game live, though there is an FA Cup replay between Sunderland and Fulham taking place at the same time.

Erik ten Hag's side come into the match on a 13-game winning streak at home in all competitions, and will be aiming to move closer to Manchester City and Arsenal in the league.

Leeds have interim managers Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo taking charge for Wednesday night's game, after the hierarchy sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday following a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The club hasn't won in the league since November, while Armas served under Ralf Rangnick as his assistant at Manchester United last season.

The two will meet again at 2pm on Sunday 12 February on Sky Sports, though, at Elland Road.

The pair are meeting in back-to-back league games because Manchester United are still competing in four competitions this season - the only English side to do so. The Premier League attempted to get the fixture played as soon as possible, regardless of the fact the return game is just a few days afterwards.