Why the Championship play-off final may need to be postponed until after Champions League final

There is a chance – a very very slim chance, but a chance nonetheless – that this year’s Championship play-off final may have to be pushed back until June.

The traditional Wembley promotion decider is currently set for Sunday 26th, just a day after the FA Cup final is also booked to be held at the same venue.

The potential pickle for the EFL is that it’s possible that Coventry City might qualify for both big occasions. Mark Robins’ side are set to take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final (also at Wembley) on Sunday afternoon.

Coventry City could force play-off final to move

Wembley hosts the FA Cup final and Championship play-off final within two days of one another (Image credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

If they are able to get past United and book a third trip to Wembley in 12 months after losing last year’s play-off final to Luton Town, it could create an issue for the EFL…though as it stands, they probably have good cause to be relaxed, and not just because their odds of getting past Erik ten Hag’s men are slim.

After a slow start to the season, Coventry have been in much-improved form since the November international break, putting themselves back in contention to sneak into a second straight play-off campaign.

But after back-to-back defeats against Southampton (expected) and relegation battlers Birmingham (much less so), Coventry sit eight points outside the play-off places with a game in hand over sixth-placed Norwich.

Coventry take on Manchester United in the Cup this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic reported last month that the EFL had made a contingency plan to move the play-off final back a week to 2nd June if necessary. That would be the day after the Champions League final which, wouldn’t you know it, will also be played at Wembley.

Our alternative suggestion: we would like to propose that if Coventry make it to both finals, they simply mark out a special three-sided football pitch and hold an ECW-style three-way dance match between Coventry, the other FA Cup finalists, and the other play-off finalists. First team to score win the FA Cup, second team to score gets a Premier League place, the other team has to play in the Championship next year.

Of course, we’d just end up with the 22 Championship players ganging up on Manchester City or Chelsea to try and send them to the second tier, but that’s half the fun of it. Book it, you cowards.

