Arsenal report: Myles Lewis-Skelly eyed for shock move

Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly could leave this January, with several Premier League sides eyeing up a move.

That's according to new reports, with the teenager having started just one match all season for the Gunners – in the Champions League – following his breakout campaign last term.

With Riccardo Calafiori starting for Arsenal ahead of Lewis-Skelly since August, the Hale End academy graduate has found game time harder to come by, with Mikel Arteta seemingly moving away from inverted full-backs as his tactics evolve.

Arsenal could lose Myles Lewis-Skelly over January

After Lewis-Skelly was omitted from Thomas Tuchel's latest England squad in favour of fellow youngster Nico O'Reilly, the German explained that the Arsenal full-back hadn't played enough of late.

Not only has Calafiori been holding down the fort at left-back, but new buy Piero Hincapie was favoured in the spot last week when Arsenal won 3-0 away at Slavia Prague, calling Lewis-Skelly's role in this squad into question.

Riccardo Calafiori has been Arsenal's first-choice left-back this term (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Now, Sky Sports claims that several Premier League sides are eyeing the defender's situation ahead of a January move.

The report notes that there are “no pressing financial constraints” in N5 but that the sale of such an academy graduate would represent pure profit for the Gunners in terms of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

While Lewis-Skelly rose through Arsenal's youth ranks as a midfielder, it may be tricky for him to establish himself in that position, too, given the likes of Declan Rice, Ebere Eze and Mikel Merino ahead of him.

The 19-year-old has only managed 87 minutes of Premier League action since signing a new five-year deal over the summer – but FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal view it as simply unthinkable to sell the talented teen right now.

While loan moves may therefore be an option, it's unlikely that Arteta entertains this as an option either.

Myles Lewis-Skelly has only started once this term (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal have had to deal with injuries to key players already this season, with Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke missing stretches of the campaign – and though defensive areas haven't felt that strain just yet, Arteta will certainly not want to weaken his squad by letting a first-team star depart while his side are competing on four fronts.

Lewis-Skelly has the versatility to play in midfield, but with Calafiori having missed huge chunks of last season due to injury, Arsenal won't want to let go of an able unless they really have to.

Lewis-Skelly is worth €45 million, according to Transfermarkt. The Gunners travel to Tottenham Hotspur for the North London Derby when Premier League action returns after the international break.