Wolves weighing up loan move for former Liverpool striker to ease absence worries

Danny Ings is the latest player to be linked with a move away from West Ham United with reports suggesting Wolverhampton Wanderers would like to take the centre-forward on loan for the rest of the season.

There is a potential convergence of mutual interests at play there, with the Hammers said to be keen to create room in their squad for new arrivals, while the Telegraph’s John Percy notes that Wolves are keen to be cautious with their January transfer business to ensure they stay on the right side of the Premier League’s financial regulations.

That could add up to the two sides being able to do one another a favour. Wolves have lost top goalscorer Hwang Hee-Chan to international duty, with the 11-goal hotshot jetting off to the Asian Cup as part of the South Korea squad.

As one of the favourites for the tournament, they will be hoping to go all the way to the final on February 10th – potentially leaving Wolves short in attack in the meantime. A loan move for an established forward like Ings may prove to be a suitable solution to their short-term need.

West Ham are meanwhile looking to free up some budget for new arrivals as they aim to maintain their form in both the Premier League and the Europa League.

Defender Thilo Kehrer has already left on loan to Monaco, while Nayef Aguerd has been connected with a departure too.

Ings may well be considered dispensable having played just 408 minutes across 17 appearances in all competitions this season.

Former Spurs winger Steven Bergwijn has been rumoured to be of interest if they are able to free up a vacancy in their squad.

