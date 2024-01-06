West Ham United eye former Tottenham winger amid exit rumours

Former Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn is on West Ham United’s radar in the event that they free up some budget for themselves through January departures, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch international spent two and a half years in North London but found himself a bit-part player for much of the latter half of his spell at M prompting a move back to the Netherlands with Ajax in summer 2022.

Begwijn has enjoyed a happier time of things in Amsterdam, claiming 12 goals and five assists in 32 league appearances last season before being appointed as club captain in the summer.

Ajax have struggled to put themselves into the title picture: they currently sit a disappointing fifth in the Eredivisie, 23 points adrift of league leaders PSV – but Bergwijn’s individual form has been strong, with seven goals and two assists in 13 league appearances this season.

Romano claims that has put several Premier League and Saudi clubs on alert in this January transfer window, adding that Ajax may be amenable to good offers despite Bergwijn being tied to a long-term contract at the club. His current deal does not expire until summer 2027.

West Ham have followed up last season’s Conference League triumph with a good campaign to date, rising to sixth in the Premier League as well as easing to the top of their Europa League group to earn a place in the round of 16.

However, reports have suggested that West Ham are looking to ship players out this month to stay in line with FFP rules and to clear space in their squad for new signings.

Thilo Kehrer has already departed for Monaco, while the Hammers are reportedly open to offers for fellow defender Nayef Aguerd. Roma have been touted as a potential destination.

