Women's World Cup 2023: England off the mark with tense win over Haiti

England got their 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign off to a winning start – but they were made to work for their 1-0 Group D victory over tournament debutants Haiti in Brisbane.

Georgia Stanway’s penalty midway through the first half – which was retaken after Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus was adjudged to have come off her line to save the initial effort – proved the difference between the two sides.

The stats will show that the Lionesses dominated, registering 21 shots to Haiti's seven, but there were one or two nervy moments for Sarina Wiegman’s European champions as their resolute and well-organised opponents – inspired by teenage prodigy Melchie Dumornay – looked to cause a major upset.

Haiti came closest to throwing a spanner in the works 10 minutes from time, when substitute Roseline Eloissant forced Mary Earps to save superbly at full stretch with her foot, but England held their nerve to take all three points.

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman was pleased with the result but stressed that her team must be more clinical in front of goal. She said: "That was a very hard game; I am very happy with the three points.

"We did create chances, but we lost the ball at moments that we weren't expecting it yet and then they [Haiti] were gone, so that was hard for us.

"Overall, what we want to do is, of course, finish our chances ... the win is the most important thing, but now just we need the final thing in finishing our chances and a little better in the possession game..."

England are back in action on Friday, July 28 when they take on Denmark in Sydney.

