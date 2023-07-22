Women's World Cup 2023: USA's Naomi Girma on playing for her 'family and community'

Naomi Girma is bursting with pride as she takes part in her first Women’s World Cup with the USA – but she also feels a great responsibility.

Writing for Goal Click, the San Diego Wave defender has detailed the people far beyond the tournament in Australia and New Zealand who she will, in a way, be representing.

“I am playing for my family and my community back home who have sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position,” Girma explains. I am very grateful for all that they have done for me. I also play for young African-American and Ethiopian girls who can see themselves in me and be inspired by where I am.”

Girma, who has already won 16 senior caps since making her USWNT debut last year, also gave up a lot herself in pursuit of her career as a professional footballer – not that she sees it that way.

“My journey started at the grassroots level in San Jose and I worked my way through the American soccer system,” she continues. “I missed a lot of school and a lot of time with family and friends while traveling for soccer, but I do not look at it as a sacrifice. I have played in a few Youth World Cups, seen many places around the world, and I have felt like I have had everyone’s support. That has always made the journey more enjoyable and rewarding for me.“

See Goal Click’s Women’s World Cup 2023 series in full at goal-click.com and follow via @goalclick on Instagram

Read more

Women's World Cup 2023 fixtures: Full schedule, dates and how to watch each game

Quiz! Can you name these 100 players just from their career path?

Cannavaro Italy legend reveals how Maradona rewarded him for bad tackle