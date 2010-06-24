World Cup referees: Matches 41-48

Trending

JOHANNESBURG - World Cup referee assignments for matches 41-48.

Thursday June 24

41. Slovakia v Italy, Group F

Referee: Howard Webb (England), assistants: Darren Cann (England) and Michael Mullarkey (England), fourth official: Stephane Lannoy (France)

42. Paraguay v New Zealand, Group F

Referee: Yuichi Nishimura (Japan), assistants: Toru Sagara (Japan) and Jeong Hae-sang (South Korea), fourth official: Koman Coulibaly (Mali)

43. Denmark v Japan, Group E

Referee: Jerome Damon (South Africa), assistants: Celestin Ntagungira (Rwanda) and Enock Molefe (South Africa), fourth official: Martin Hansson (Sweden)

44. Cameroon v Netherlands, Group E

Referee: Pablo Pozo (Chile), assistants: Patricio Basualto (Chile) and Francisco Mondria (Chile), fourth official: Khalil Al-Ghamdi (Saudi Arabia)

Friday June 25

45. Portugal v Brazil, Group G

Referee: Benito Archundia (Mexico), assistants: Hector Vergara (Canada) and Marvin Torrentera (Mexico), fourth official: Peter O'Leary (New Zealand)

46. North Korea v Ivory Coast, Group G

Referee: Alberto Undiano (Spain), assistants: Fermin Martinez (Spain) and Juan Carlos Yuste Jimenez (Spain), fourth official: Massimo Busacca (Switzerland)

47. Chile v Spain, Group H

Referee: Marco Rodriguez (Mexico), assistants: Jose Luis Camargo (Mexico) and Alberto Morin (Mexico), fourth official: Subkhiddin Mohd Salleh (Malaysia).

48. Switzerland v Honduras, Group H

Referee: Hector Baldassi (Argentina), assistants: Ricardo Casas (Argentina) and Hernan Maidana (Argentina), fourth official: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)

